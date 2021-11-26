Beaver Creek eyes Monday, Nov. 29 for Opening Day

With the assistance of Mother Nature and its mountain operations team, Beaver Creek Resort is targeting to kick off its season on Monday, Nov. 29.

Vail Resorts/Courtesy photo

The mountain was initially scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 24, one day before Thanksgiving. However, citing unseasonably warm weather and a lack of snowfall, the resort pushed back its Opening Day.

This week, with recent weather patterns — including a dusting of snow and low temperatures — Beaver Creek’s snowmakers and mountain operations teams have been able to better prepare the mountain for opening, according to an email from Rachel Levitsky, the Beaver Creek communications manager.

