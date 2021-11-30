Beaver Creek’s Rocky Mountain Hair Co. now open in St. James Place

Rocky Mountain Hair Co. owner Tiffani Maccherola.

Tiffani Maccherola/Courtesy photo

Business name: Rocky Mountain Hair Co.

Location: We are conveniently located in Beaver Creek Village in the St. James Place at 210 Offerson Road.

Date opened: Oct. 20

Owner: Tiffani Maccherola

Contact information: Call 970-777-HAIR (4247) or email information@rockymountainhairco.com . Online booking is available at RockyMountainHairco.com .

What goods or services do you provide? We provide haircuts, color, blonding, makeup applications, makeup lessons and hair extensions. We also specialize in bridal hair and makeup.

Rocky Mountain Hair Co. also has some gifts for friends, family and of course, you. We have candles, crystals, facial rollers, sage bundles and more. We also have hair products including Olaplex, Pravana, Redken, Moroccanoil and a few more. If you don’t see a product you were looking for, we are happy to custom order it for you.

What’s new or exciting at your place? Rocky Mountain Hair Co. is a cozy escape where you can enjoy a hot beverage during your service. We have Wi-Fi for your work needs, too. Our makeup room is the ultimate getting-ready space with a vanity mirror, makeup chairs and lots of lighting. Aiir is a new and very exciting hair product our guests have really been enjoying, and it is our go-to product. Aiir is a high performance product that highlights consciousness, integrity and well-being through the use of pulverized precious gemstones and natural botanicals. Tiffani’s personal favorite is the Aiir Diamond infused Shampoo and Conditioner.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? At Rocky Mountain Hair Co. we are dedicated to continued education, health, cleanliness, keeping up with trends, being reliable, and keeping it fun and relaxing. We remain as flexible as possible and are always welcoming requests.

In the past, Tiffani has started wedding hair and makeup at 3 a.m. for a sunrise bride. We really enjoy meeting our guests’ requests, especially on one of the biggest days of their lives.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? Our No. 1 goal is for our customers to leave absolutely loving their hair and makeup, and feeling relaxed and recharged as well. We have a detailed consultation to see how we can achieve your goals and elevate your beauty. We try to communicate and ask lots of questions to make sure we are on the same page. We customize your services to your face shape, hair line and preferences all while giving your style as much longevity as possible. At Rocky Mountain Hair Co. all we want is for you to feel elevated, and we always do everything we can to achieve your hair and makeup dreams.

What can your customers expect from you? A good time and great hair. They can absolutely expect professionalism, reliability, genuineness and a wonderful experience.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Tiffani is a lifelong local of the Vail Valley. She learned how to ski at Beaver Creek at age 3. During her time in at Battle Mountain High School, she worked in salons in Vail and Beaver Creek as a front desk and assistant. During that time she fell in love with the beauty industry. After some time in college, she was missing the beauty industry and decided to pursue her cosmetology education.

She is proud to be a Paul Mitchell School Phoenix alumni. Between Scottsdale fashion shows, Sassoon cutting competitions, assisting in Phoenix hair shows backstage for Paul Mitchell and lots of hands-on floor time, Tiffani has received an outstanding education.

She moved back to the Vail Valley and eventually became the head bridal stylist at the Park Hyatt Spa in Beaver Creek.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? We entered the Beaver Creek World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition with some help from Tiffani’s mom, Kim Hefty. Tiffani was joking around about how they might actually have to make a 1,000 cookies if they were a finalist. Well, we ended up having to bake 1,000 cookies!