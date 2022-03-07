Berkshire Hathaway adds three new offices

Michael Slevin, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties.

Expanding its reach from Summit and Eagle Counties into the Western Slope, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties recently added offices in Telluride, Montrose, and Grand Junction.

The acquisition includes a team of 48 broker associates among the three offices, bringing the company’s total number of real estate offices to 12 and more than 140 broker associates.

Owned and operated by the Vail-based Slevin family for 51 years, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties has 12 offices in 10 mountain resort communities. In addition to Telluride, Montrose, and Grand Junction, the company also serves Summit County with an office in Breckenridge and every community in Eagle County, as well as a vacation management division.

For more information, go to bhhscoloradoproperties.com .