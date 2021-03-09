Berry Creek Middle School, Red Canyon High School send COVID notices

Berry Creek Middle School and Red Canyon High School sent COVID-19 notifications Monday night after learning of positive cases.

Berry Creek Middle School notified its community after learning of a staff member testing positive for the virus. The staff member was last in school Monday. Fourteen students and three staff members will quarantine related to the incident.

Red Canyon High School notified the community after learning of a student testing positive. The student was last in school Friday, and six students will quarantine, Eagle County Schools said.