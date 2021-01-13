Berry Creek Middle School sends quarantine notices

Eagle County School District announced that Berry Creek Middle School sent COVID-19 notifications to its community Tuesday night after being informed of a student testing positive. The positive case was last in school on Friday, January 8.

Contact tracing determined that those in close contact with the positive case need to quarantine. Thirteen students and one staff member will quarantine and have received specific orders from Eagle County public health officials to follow.

Importantly, adhering to the following critical practices remain essential to containing the virus for the rest of the school year.

If your child is sick, please keep them home.

If they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please seek the medical advice of your family’s physician and have them tested.

If someone in your household is being tested for COVID-19, please keep your children home until the results are known.

If someone in your household is positive for COVID-19, the entire household must quarantine (and not leave their home) as directed by Public Health.

If you or a student is directed to quarantine, they must remain home, stay away from others, not go to work or school, not have playdates or sleepovers, not engage in extracurricular activities.

The district continues to thank the families of students and staff members for following guidelines and staying home when sick, when someone in their household is being tested for COVID-19, or when someone in their household is positive for the virus.