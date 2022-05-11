Bizwatch: Brush Creek Financial Advisors has a new office

Business name: Brush Creek Financial Advisors.

Location: 960 Chambers Avenue, Eagle.

Date opened: We opened the business Jan. 1, 2021. We moved into our new office in early 2022.

Owners: Kent Welsh and Matt Welsh

Contact information: Call 970-705-7101 or email questions@bcfaco.com , matt@bcfaco.com or kent@bcfaco.com .

What goods or services do you provide? Comprehensive financial planning, investment strategies, investment management, tax planning, insurance needs analysis and insurance policies.

What’s new or exciting at your place? Our new office! It’s a comfortable and welcoming place to visit. We keep our kitchen stocked with snacks and drinks and love to chat with visitors about what’s on their mind.

It’s exciting to increase the awareness of financial planning as a service to our neighbors. This is a process that all can be a benefit in real time and in the future.

I am most excited to enter new relationships and build upon current relationships to improve others’ feelings of financial security by increasing their understanding of what they are capable of achieving in their financial lives. Showing others how their dreams can become reality, then helping them achieve that reality is a rewarding experience for everybody involved.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We are a locally owned and operated business focused on the needs of our individual clients, not the needs of a parent company or corporate strategy. We are fully empowered to make decisions solely for the benefit of our clients and we have access to the greatest diversity of strategies to execute on those decisions. Where others are limited to strategies curated by corporations needing to cover marketing and infrastructure costs, we are free to fulfill our fiduciary responsibility by recommending what we think will work best out of a wider set of available options for each individual client.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? We operate on the philosophy that financial planning and investment strategies work best when looked at comprehensively regarding our clients’ total financial position and goals in life. Our clients’ success is not delivered through rationalization of extreme strategies that gamble on delivering the highest returns the market has to offer, but the realization that success is achieved through reasonable strategies that can be easily managed through both easy and challenging times.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: (Matt writing) I came to the valley in 2008 to work in catering at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort. After a hospitality career that culminated with the role of Director of Operations at the Lodge at Vail, I decided it was time to engage in work that I felt could leverage my experience in the local hospitality industry directly for the benefit of the community I live in.

I believe that the decade-plus of front line hospitality work in Vail was the best possible education in understanding what work-life integration looks and feels like in our community. By understanding what so many of our local community members, and their families, have sacrificed to make life work in this valley we can have a greater understanding and appreciation for how to capture the rewards of that hard work to benefit us now and in the future.

In 2020 I completed my Financial Industry Regulatory Authority education and license exams for Securities Industry Essentials, General Securities Representative (Series 7), and Uniform Combined State Law (Series 66). This gave me the foundation of knowledge and legal approval to operate as a licensed Financial Planner and Investment Advisory Representative. But education on the markets, tax code, and global economies is an ongoing experience that I enjoy engaging in daily.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? I’m not sure if this is humorous, or just grounding, but the biggest surprise I’ve had since opening my business is just how much work it takes to open and sustain an independent business.

There are more tools at our disposal today than have been available to any generation prior, but with all of the available knowledge comes the responsibility to make intelligent decisions in areas well outside of our core business. I love financial planning and implementing investment strategies, but now I am also learning website design and maintenance, social media marketing, all other kinds of marketing, and building a list of other new skills. I need to do some serious LinkedIn updating!