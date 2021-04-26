Bob Weir and Wolf Bros to play two nights at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in June

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros are getting back to live touring with four Colorado shows in June. After two nights at Red Rocks, the band will land in Vail for shows at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on June 11 and 12.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros will play two nights at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on June 11 and 12. The shows follow two dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 8 and June 9.

The live shows are the first for the band since March 2020. Tickets for all four Colorado shows go on sale on April 30.

“Been too long,” Weir said of the performance, “but I can’t think of a better place to pick it back up …”

The Wolf Bros are Bob Weir, Don Was, and Jay Lane. The Colorado shows will also feature Jeff Chimenti on keyboards and Greg Leisz on pedal steel, along with The Wolfpack: Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.

Weir is a founding member of the Grateful Dead, who received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. He has become one of rock’s finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. In 2016, Weir released “Blue Mountain” on Columbia/Legacy, his first album of solo material in more than 10 years and his first album of entirely original material in more than 30 years.

Weir is also currently a member of Dead & Company, which features Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Don Was founded the ’80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as “Walk The Dinosaur” and “Spy In The House Of Love.” As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four Grammy Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt.

His production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music’s top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

San Francisco-based drummer Jay Lane played with Bob Weir’s RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus’ first drummers. More recently, Lane performed with Phil Lesh and Friends.

Keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of Grateful Dead; he currently plays with Dead & Company and has also played with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Further.

Southern California-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Greg Leisz has recorded and performed with the likes of Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, Willie Nelson, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen, the Eagles, Joe Cocker and Emmylou Harris, among others. Leisz received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association in 2010, and a Grammy in 2011 for his work with Ray LaMontagne and the Pariah Dogs on “God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at grfavail.com . To purchase tickets over the phone, call 970-845-8497. General admission tickets are priced between $75 to $89.50 plus applicable service charges.

All ages are welcome.