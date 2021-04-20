Body found in Eagle River identified as missing Edwards teen

The Eagle County Coroner’s Office has identified the body discovered in the Eagle River last Friday as that of Carlos “Edward” Zelaya, a 19-year-old who had been missing out of Edwards since mid-March, according to the the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was reportedly found in the river in Edwards in a state of advanced decomposition, and the cause and manner of death remain under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Zelaya had last been seen at his residence at the Lake Creek Village Apartments in Edwards around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. Family, friends and authorities had been unable to locate him since then.