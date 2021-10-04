Boebert challenger Kerry Donovan of Vail pauses fundraising, blasts Colorado redistricting commission

State Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, addresses the chamber in 2018.

Democratic State Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail is suspending her campaign’s fundraising efforts to unseat Republican Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, she told The Denver Post on Monday.

Donovan was drawn out of the 3rd District in the final map approved last week by state’s independent redistricting commission; it keeps her hometown of Vail in the 2nd Congressional District.

Donovan criticized the map, which still needs to be approved by the state Supreme Court, as anti-competitive. As it stands, it would lean — heavily, in some cases — for Democrats in four districts and Republicans in three.

The map creates a new, competitive 8th District north of Denver and preserves advantages for all seven Congressional incumbents in Colorado. Recent election results suggest a seven-point edge for a generic Republican in the new 3rd District; Boebert won her 2020 race by 6.2 points.

