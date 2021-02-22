Bonfire Brewing, local restaurants announce Gather ’Round Week

Vail’s Montauk restaurant is one of the participants in Gather ’Round Week, in which local restaurants and bars will sell Bonfire beer to benefit the families of three Eagle residents killed in an avalanche near Silverton.

In response to the loss of three longtime Eagle residents in an avalanche near Silverton, Cameron Douglas, owner of Vail’s Montauk and El Segundo restaurants, has organized a county-wide effort: Gather ’Round Week. The initiative is a chance for local restaurants to support the families of those lost.

Gather ‘Round Week, adopting Bronfire Brewing’s slogan, will launch March 1 and go through March 7.

More than 20 restaurants have committed to donating proceeds from Bonfire Brewing beers sold back to the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen, and Adam Palmer. Participating restaurants include Montauk, El Segundo, Blue Moose Pizza, Moe’s Original BBQ, Garfinkle’s, and the Dusty Boot Steakhouse.

“This effort is about Eagle coming together to support these families who are anchors in our community,” Douglas said. Douglas and his wife, Heather, have lived and worked in the valley for nearly 20 years, and experienced the power of the community to rally around its people.

“From bikes to beers to conservation, these are three people who helped make Eagle cool. They’ve always given back, and now it’s our turn to do the same,” Douglas added.

“After this news broke, Cameron reached out to me with this idea, having already gotten restaurants on board. Him taking this initiative shows just how much our community really cares about everyone in it,” said Doug Fenske, Bonfire’s Mountain Ale Ambassador. “These restaurants and bars have always shown us an incredible amount of support throughout our 10 years in business, and now more than ever have shown us what it means to gather ‘round.”

Douglas and his team are managing donations for Gather ‘Round Week. Restaurants interested in participating can email montaukvail@gmail.com .

To learn more about buying Bonfire beer for your establishment, email Fenske, doug@bonfirebrewing.com , or call 970-456-1491.