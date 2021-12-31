UPDATES: Snow creating havoc on I-70 with accidents shutting down lanes

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: Easbound Interstate 70 has reopened at mile marker 168 after an accident. Please slow down and drive carefully.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident at mile marker 175 in Vail is clearing, after the accident closed both lanes of eastbound Interstate 70. The right lane is open.

Further west, a crash at mile marker 158 near Wolcott that shut down both westbound lanes of the interstate has been cleared and both lanes are back open.

This story will be updated.