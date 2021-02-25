Brush Creek Elementary staff member tests positive

Brush Creek Elementary School sent COVID-19 notices Thursday after learning that a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Two additional support staff members were also directed to quarantine, and no students will need to quarantine as a result of the positive case, Eagle County Schools said.

The district reminds people that the following critical practices remain essential to containing the virus for the rest of the school year:

If your child is sick, please keep them home.

If your child has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please seek the medical advice of a doctor and have them tested.

If someone in your household is being tested for COVID-19, please keep your children home until the results are known.

If someone in your household is positive for COVID-19, the entire household must quarantine and not leave the home.

If you or a student are directed to quarantine, they must remain home, stay away from others, not go to work or school, not have playdates or sleepovers, and not engage in extracurricular activities.

