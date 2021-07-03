Camp 911 returns to Edwards Field House July 7

The “seat belt convincer” demonstrates the importance of wearing a seatbelt to participants of Camp 911.

Special to the Daily

For the past 20 years, Camp 911 has been teaching kids about safety and giving them decision-making skills and practical knowledge of how to act when an emergency occurs. Though Camp 911 was canceled last summer due to COVID-19, Eagle County Emergency Services is again offering it this summer on July 7 at the Edwards Field House.

“We’re thrilled to bring Camp 911 back this summer,” said Kim Greene, an injury prevention specialist with Vail Health. “It’s such an important event for kids in the community to learn what emergency services do and how they can be safe as they have fun. As a matter of fact, many of our first campers now have kids of their own.”

Camp 911 teaches kids valuable lessons using fun, camp-style activities. Participants will have a basic knowledge of water safety and rescue, first aid, traffic and fire safety and self-defense.

Paramedics and EMTs will teach the campers basic first aid and CPR using scenarios as well as hands-on experience with medical equipment and a tour of the ambulance. Firefighters will teach kids how to use a fire extinguisher and allow them to experience the “smoke house,” a simulation of a burning house that teaches them how to get to safety.

Search and rescue teams will teach kids about being safe in the backcountry; law enforcement personnel will teach kids personal protection tips and bike safety. The “seat belt convincer” demonstrates the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Plus, participants get to meet and chat with local heroes working in emergency services.

Organized, staffed and executed by the Eagle County Prevention Committee and Emergency Services, Camp 911 is a collaboration between Mountain Recreation, Vail Health, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Starting Hearts and other partners.

The camp costs $10 per child. Pre-registration through Mountain Recreation is required; visit MountainRec.org/program/specialty-camps/#camp-911 to register online. The day camp starts at 8 a.m. and pickup is at 4:15 p.m. sharp. Parents must pack a bag lunch for their camper(s). Sign up today — space is limited.