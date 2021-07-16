Camp Vail calls all kids

Camp Vail is a unique experience where children ages 5 to 12 get to explore the mountain while still experiencing quintessential summer camp. Campers fill their days with jumpy castles, waterfall hikes, lake days, and lunch at the park. Kids from around the globe and up and down the valley all come to camp.
Camper Xime is a prime example. She is a 10-year-old from Mexico and has been coming to Vail for a few years now. “Summer is my favorite season,” she said, “because I get to see all of my friends at camp.”
Vail Daily intern Noelle Harff can be reached at nharff@vaildaily.com.