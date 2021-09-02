Candidate withdraws application from Avon recall vote

Should either Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes or council member Tamra Underwood be recalled in November’s election, their seat, or seats, would become vacant. Avon Town Council would then be required to appoint someone to the vacant position, or positions, within 75 days of the election results being certified.

On Thursday, Beatriz Bustamante provided an affidavit to the town of Avon, withdrawing her application to replace Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes in November’s recall vote. Bustamante was the sole candidate that filed a petition to run in the event that Smith Hymes would be recalled.

According to an email sent by Bustamante to the town regarding her withdrawal, she did so because her goal “is to be a public servant and to bring awareness and a different point of view to issues facing the Town of Avon. I prefer to be elected in a traditional election and will consider running next year.”

Avon Town Council member Tamra Underwood is also subject to a recall vote in the election this November. However, no candidates filed a petition to run in the event that Underwood is recalled.

On November’s ballot, voters can expect to see questions as to whether to recall Smith Hymes and Underwood. These questions will be accompanied by a 200-word summary from the Avon Recall Committee with the entity’s reasoning for wanting to recall the two council members. Each question will also have a 300-word summary for both council members, with their justification for why they should stay in office.

Following the Vail Daily’s previous reporting on these justification’s and the recall ballot questions, Smith Hymes sent an email on Wednesday evening wanting to clarify certain language in her statement. The previous article reported that her statement said that “voting to recall would ‘send a message to future candidates that you will not tolerate frivolous recall efforts to overturn regular election results and suppress voting rights.’”

In her email, Smith Hymes wrote, “My intent was to say that recalls like this one dissuade people from running for local office. Serving in public office has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my life, despite this painful chapter, and I’m afraid that this recall will turn off lots of people who might consider serving.”

