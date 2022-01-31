Cause of Liftview Condominiums fire in Avon still ‘undetermined’ after investigation

After an investigation, local authorities ruled that the Nov. 22 fire at Liftview Condominiums in Avon was an accident. The official cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The cause of the November fire at Liftview Condominiums in Avon, which displaced a number of residents and families, remains undetermined following an investigation. However, the fire was ruled an accident after local law enforcement found no evidence of criminal activity in the incident.

Multiple Eagle County fire crews were dispatched to the Avon complex just before 2 a.m. Nov. 22. The crews responded to a dispatch call that reported a fire burning on the deck of one of the apartments. According to the Eagle River Fire Protection District report, further dispatch calls reported that the fire was “getting really big” and later that it was “heading into the apartment.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. However, 11 residents were initially displaced as a result of damage in six of the units. The damage ranged from water damage in three of the units to some combination of smoke, fire and heat damage in the other three units. Some of the units had additional damage as a result of firefighters extinguishing the fire.

Following the initial inspection by the town of Avon building inspector on the date of the fire, the six units were deemed uninhabitable at that time. However, since the incident, according to Mick Woodworth, Eagle River Fire Protection District fire marshal and division chief of prevention, two of the units have been already been reinhabited; and one required repairs to the ceiling after fire crews cut into it while putting out the fire.

The “three in the stack where the fire was” will have to be rebuilt, Woodworth said.

The Eagle River Fire Protection District’s report of the incident indicates that the damages totaled $912,000 — the majority of which were to the property itself.

In the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District’s final investigation report, prepared and investigated by fire marshal Randel Q. Cohen, the fire’s cause was concluded to be “undetermined as multiple hypotheses and specific causal factors could not be disproven.”

Woodworth said that this is a “super common” determination when investigating fires and simply means that there are multiple possibilities of how the fire was started and that “without being able to replicate it, we can’t come up with an actual answer.”

The Avon Police Department in its investigation also ruled that there was no reason to suspect criminal activity in the fire.

Other hypotheses ruled out by the Greater Eagle Fire investigation included that it was caused by an individual starting a fire in a wood-burning fireplace, by natural causes such as lightning, by cooking or that it was caused by “discarded smoking materials on the deck.”

The report did determine “within a reasonable degree of fire investigative certainty” that the fire originated on the exterior east-facing deck of one of the units on the second floor of the three-story building. This unit sustained the most damage from the incident. From the deck, the fire spread both inside the unit and up onto the third-story deck and into the third-story unit. Additional fire damage was reported in the building’s attic and in its roof supports above the third-story unit.

While the report ruled the fire undetermined, several hypotheses were not ruled out by the investigation. These include, according to the report, smoke materials on the second-story deck, improperly stored or discarded fireplace ashes, electrical malfunction on the exterior second-story deck or an electrical malfunction on the unit’s interior.

Following the fire district and law enforcement’s investigation of the fire, insurance investigators were able to complete their own cause investigation into the incident.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.