CDOT launches Pegasus shuttle over Memorial Day Weekend

Pegasus will offer stops at Denver Union Station, Denver Federal Center, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon.

Ali Longwell/Vail Daily

This past weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation launched its first fleet of Pegasus shuttles — its latest Interstate 70 shuttle service.

“Eagle County is thrilled to see this giant step to more convenient, affordable and accessible mobility solutions for everyone using the I-70 corridor,” said Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr.

The Pegasus shuttle has hourly departures Thursday through Monday, all day. The shuttles seat up to 11 people and are wheelchair accessible. They are also equipped with USB ports, outlets and WiFi.

CDOT launched the new shuttle as a complementary service to its existing Bustang shuttles, which offers bus services commuters along the I-25 Front Range and I-70 mountain corridors.

“In addition to helping to alleviate traffic congestion during peak travel times, we initiated Pegasus so that passengers could connect to local transit providers at each stop,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “In addition to complementing the existing Bustang coach service, Pegasus can utilize the express lanes on weekends, when traffic nearly doubles. In turn, we’ll have fewer cars in the regular lanes to improve the flow of traffic and that’ll help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

As the “western terminus” for Pegasus, Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes expressed excitement for not only the connectivity the service will provide, but for encouraging alternative modes of transportation to Eagle County.

“Avon Station is an important multimodal hub in the Eagle River Valley, connecting the regional transit service to the local transit service, and the Gondola service to Beaver Creek Resort,” Smith Hymes said. “The new micro-transit service will further our goal of encouraging residents and visitors out of their personal vehicles to reduce parking demand, traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.”

Visit RideBustang.com/Pegasus to purchase tickets or to learn more.