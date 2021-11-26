Cemetaries in Minturn, Eagle, Gypsum to participate in National Wreaths Across America Day

Eagle County Sheriff Deputy Mark Linn lays a wreath for the Wreaths Across America last December in Minturn. More than 2,500 locations around the country celebrated laying wreaths for those who served in the armed forces.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Minturn Riverview Cemetery in Minturn, Sunset View Cemetery in Eagle and Cedar Hill Memorial Cemetery in Gypsum have once again joined in the effort to support the mission to remember, honor, teach, as official locations for Wreaths Across America. This is the second year that these cemeteries will participate in this national event.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 2,700 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 – with more than two million volunteers coming together.

The goal for all three locations is to raise enough funds to place 275 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest here, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, the executive director of Wreaths Across America, in a news release. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for any of the three participating cemeteries, are invited to visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/CO0199 to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.

Wreaths Across America is the nonprofit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 1.7 million sponsored wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. The donation period to sponsor a wreath ends December 1st

You can sponsor a wreath for $15 at WreathsAcrossamerica.org/CO0199 . Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor veterans laid to rest at all 3 local Eagle County Cemeteries this December.