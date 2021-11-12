Christmas tree permits available Nov. 14

Christmas tree cutting permits for the White River National Forest will be available on http://www.recreation.gov beginning Nov. 14 and from local White River National Forest offices and local vendors beginning Nov. 15.

Permits are $10, with an additional $2.50 fee if you purchase on-line. Trees must be for personal use and there is a limit of five permits per person.

Go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver for complete details, including vendor locations and the rules and regulations for Christmas tree cutting.

“Cutting your own Christmas tree is a great way to connect with the forest and create memories with your family,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said. “Cutting a Christmas tree can help improve forest health by thinning densely populated stands of small-diameter trees, which helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide food for wildlife.”

Fourth graders this year are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program. These free permits can be acquired on-line and at Forest Service offices by presenting a valid pass or paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website: https://everykidoutdoors.gov/ .

Many forest roads close prior to or on Nov. 23. Motor Vehicle Use Maps detail this information. The maps are free and are available at Ranger Stations or on the Forest website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver .