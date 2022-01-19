CMC accepting scholarship applications for fall 2022

All students pursuing a degree or certificate at Colorado Mountain College are eligible for the fall 2022 academic scholarships.

Courtesy photo

Colorado Mountain College is currently accepting scholarship applications for its fall 2022 semester. Any application submitted is for scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year, starting in the fall of 2022.

Over 500 Colorado Mountain College Foundation scholarships are available through one application, which automatically matches students to the scholarships they qualify for. All students pursuing a degree or certificate at Colorado Mountain College are eligible and welcome to apply.

Financial support can also be found through the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative. Colorado Mountain College’s Finish What You Started grant offers financial support is available to students who meet requirements related to being impacted by COVID-19, and who wish to continue toward their degree despite being delayed and impacted by the pandemic. Those interested can visit ColoradoMTN.edu/scholarships/finish .

Additional financial support for students is available from non-CMC scholarships and tuition discounts. Current and prospective students can also complete the FASFA application online by June 30.

Applications for scholarships are available at Apply.ColoradoMTN.edu with a priority deadline of March 1, 2022. Additional support for scholarship applications can be found by contacting Kathy Desportes, Colorado Mountain College Foundation scholarship coordinator, at kdesportes@coloradomtn.edu .