CMC, NSAA partner to provide online lift maintenance education for resort communities

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy Photo

Colorado Mountain College and the National Ski Areas Association are providing free online education for lift mechanics who wish to expand their skill sets and supplement existing educational opportunities.

Each of the ten online courses are designed to be completed by individual lift mechanics, allowing them to learn at their own pace and select topics that they need the most. Topics covered include basic rigging, AC motor basics, hydraulic diagrams, diagrams and blueprints and more.

The online curriculum is available to National Ski Areas Association members and their employees at resorts across the country. As of late September, Colorado Mountain College and the National Ski Areas Association have provided online training to 119 domestic and international ski areas.

For more information and to register for the lift maintenance program, please visit nsaa.org/lifteducation .

If you are not an employee of a National Ski Areas Association member ski area, Colorado Mountain College offers a wide variety of certificates and degrees including ski area operations and ski and snowboard business. Learn more at coloradomtn.edu .