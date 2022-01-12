CMC to host community forum on history of Colorado’s Indigenous nations

Ernest House Jr., Ute Mountain Tribe member and a director at the Keystone Policy Center, will be featured at a virtual event presented by Colorado Mountain College on Jan. 17 to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Keystone Policy Center/Courtesy Photo

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to honor the achievements of King and his nonviolent resistance to racial inequality. To commemorate the day, Colorado Mountain College will host a community conversation to enhance understandings of Indigenous tribal histories predating the formation of the college.

The virtual event, “Beyond Acknowledgements: Understanding CMC’s land heritage and seeding the future,” is free and open to the public.

The keynote speaker will be Ernest House Jr., senior policy director of the Keystone Policy Center and former executive director for of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs. House will be joined during the key presentation and discussion by facilitator Patrick Staib, Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs social science professor. Additional presenters from the college, including President Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, will participate as well.

House is a confirmed member of the Ute Mountain Tribe in Towaoc, Colorado, and the son of the late Ernest House Sr., a longtime tribal leader of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and the great-grandson of the last hereditary chief of the tribe, Chief Jack House. Throughout his career, House has worked to maintain government-to-government relationships between the state of Colorado and tribal governments and organizations. Currently, at the Keystone Policy Center, House is working with various stakeholders in the areas of tribal consultation, energy, health care and education.

This virtual presentation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. In addition to a live Zoom presentation, the event will also be recorded.

Contact Heather Weems at hweems@coloradomtn.edu , 970-947-8365 for questions regarding accessing Zoom.