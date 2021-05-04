Colorado Democrats formally introduce their transportation-fee bill with Republican, business community support

House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, speaks at the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday about Senate Bill 260 to raise and spend millions on transportation.

Jesse Paul/The Colorado Sun

Colorado Democrats formally rolled out their massive transportation fee-implementation and spending bill on Tuesday with support from top business leaders and two Republicans, saying 2021 is the year to finally tackle the holy grail that is the state’s long standing infrastructure deficit.

“This is the year we will make it happen,” Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg said Tuesday as Senate Bill 260 was introduced.

The bill would impose new fees on motorists purchasing gas and diesel fuel, while also adding additional costs to deliveries, rideshare trips and electric vehicle registrations. The fees would raise about $3.8 billion over the next decade and, paired with an infusion of the legislature’s general fund, contribute to more than $5 billion on spending.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and state Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson were the two Republicans who joined Democrats, including Gov. Jared Polis, at a news conference to announce the legislation.

