Colorado DMV services coming to Gypsum

The town of Gypsum has been approved by the Colorado Department of Revenue, Division of Motor Vehicles to be a host site for the State’s new DMV2GO program. The state developed the mobile driver’s license unit program to help Coloradans who do not easily have access to in-office or online driver’s license services by bringing the DMV office to communities across Colorado.

Gypsum repeatedly saw the need for this service in its community based on the number of unlicensed or expired driver’s licenses the police department sees. “After putting our heads together with local law enforcement, it became clear that removing barriers for local drivers to get into compliance was the main goal,” said Becky Close, Gypsum’s town clerk, in a news release. “Now that the DMV2GO program is out of its pilot phase, we wanted to jump on the opportunity to bring this service to our community.”

The DMV2GO units aim to serve up to 70 patrons a day, providing the following services:

First time Colorado driver’s license or ID card

Out-of-state transfers

Renew driver’s license, permit, identification card,

Issue new driver’s license, permit, identification card

Motor vehicle records

Reinstatements

Colorado roads and community safety act services

The first DMV2GO date in Gypsum is scheduled May 20 from 9 a.m .-4 p.m. at the Gypsum Town Hall (50 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum) and will continue monthly thereafter. Future dates are yet to be scheduled. To avoid congestion and long lines, the town recommends setting an appointment. Appointments can be made online at TownOfGypsum.com/town-hall/dmv-services or by calling the Gypsum Town Hall at 970-524-7514. For information on forms and documents to have with you during your DMV2GO appointment, visit DMV.Colorado.gov/ .