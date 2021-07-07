Colorado is inching toward coronavirus herd immunity – but not just due to the vaccine

Cars line up at the Eagle County Fairgrounds in March for a large-scale vaccination clinic.

Special to the Daily

Don’t get too cocky, Colorado, but we have some eagerly awaited news for you: Parts of the state are slowly, but steadily, inching closer to herd immunity from coronavirus — one way or another.

More than 50% of the state’s total population has now been fully immunized against the virus, according to figures from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. (The state was one of only 20 to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of its adult population receive at least one dose of vaccine by July 4.)

But, when you add in immunity that comes from having been infected by the virus, there are regions of the state where likely more than 60% of the population is currently immune, according to modeling estimates. Herd immunity — the level at which enough people are immune that the virus is forced into decline — has often been pegged at around 70% for coronavirus, though that number may be changing as more transmissible variants take over.

Where the most-immune regions are and how they achieved their immunity, though, says a lot about the state of the pandemic in Colorado right now. Here’s what you need to know.

