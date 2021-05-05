Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley to graduate Class of 2021 on Friday

Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley will celebrate the accomplishments of its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday.

Colorado Mountain College/Special to the Daily

Colorado Mountain College’s Vail Valley campus in Edwards will celebrate the accomplishments of its graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday.

Students from the Edwards campus will receive certificates of occupational proficiency, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees. Small groups of graduates will arrive at the appointed time between 3 and 5:30 p.m. to ensure the health and safety of all graduates, their family, friends and supporters, campus faculty and staff and the surrounding communities.

Students are limited on the number of guests they may invite to coincide with COVID-19 restrictions set by the county. Those in attendance will also be required to wear masks, unless someone is medically unable to wear a mask.

For more information and for details on each commencement ceremony at CMC’s network of campuses, visit coloradomtn.edu/graduation .