Colorado Mountain College seeks candidates for its Board of Trustees

Eagle County is one of three trustee districts that has a seat available in the 2021 election for the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees.

Ali Longwell/alongwell@vaildaily.com

The Colorado Mountain College District is seeking candidates to run for three positions on its elected board of trustees. Each term of office is for four years.

Each potential candidate must be an eligible elector, as defined by state statute, and reside for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election date within the boundaries of one of the trustee districts scheduled for the 2021 election. The three trustee districts with seats up for election and their respective boundaries are:

Trustee District 1 (Aspen School District boundaries)

Trustee District 3 (Garfield School District RE-2 and Garfield County School District 16 boundaries)

Trustee District 7 (Eagle County School District RE-50J boundaries)

To be eligible as a candidate in the November general elections, qualified residents must file a petition to run. Petitions are available from the college’s Central Services administration office in downtown Glenwood Springs from Julie Hanson (contact below), on or after Aug. 4.

Petitions containing at least 50 qualifying signatures, must be returned to the college’s district administration office by Aug. 27, 2021, by 5 p.m. The election will be held Nov. 2, 2021.

Potential candidates or those with questions should contact Julie Hanson, purchasing & contract director, at 802 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601 or (970) 947-8402 / jshanson@coloradomtn.edu or Richard Gonzales, general counsel, at the same address, 970-947-8428 or rgonzalesgc@coloradomtn.edu .