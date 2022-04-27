Colorado Mountain College to host Vail Valley commencement May 6

This year will be a return to traditional commencement ceremonies for Colorado Mountain College, such as here at the Vilar Center in 2019. The College’s Vail Valley campus will return to the center May 6 to celebrate graduation.

David Watson/Courtesy Photo

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado Mountain College’s in-person commencement ceremonies will be open to the public. While graduates were permitted to invite a limited number of guests to commencement last year, this year the college is welcoming community members to join in celebrating the graduates’ accomplishments.

Students from all 11 CMC campuses will receive certificates of occupational proficiency, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees.

The keynote address for the Vail Valley campus graduation will be given by Melina Valsecia, the executive director of the Eagle Valley Community Foundation.

In addition to her role at Eagle Valley Community Foundation, Valsecia has been the executive director of Neighborhood Navigators of Eagle County and has managed Mobile Cultural Resource Alliance. A native Spanish speaker, Valsecia grew up in Argentina and received her undergraduate degree in Paraguay. Valsecia moved to Eagle County in 2007 and earned a master’s degree in public health and a national certification in health education.

Valsecia will address the graduates during the May 6 commencement. The Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley campus will celebrate commencement starting at 5 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

For more information and for details on each commencement ceremony, visit Coloradomtn.edu/graduation .