Colorado Mountain College trustees approve new bachelor’s degree

At the October meeting of the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees, board members approved a new Bachelor of Science in Ecosystems Science and Stewardship.

Once the program is approved by the state and the Higher Learning Commission, the new program will bring the total number of bachelor’s degrees offered at the college to six. The college also offers bachelor’s degrees in business administration, education, leadership and management, nursing, and sustainability studies.

Students in the ecosystems science and stewardship program will focus on intensive science coursework including ecology, biology and watershed science.

“This degree will lead to careers in conservation biology, forestry, environmental science and more,” said Colorado Mountain College Associate Professor Dr. Nathan Stewart. “There are many public and private sector employers in our mountain communities that are hiring for these high paying jobs and we’re excited to offer this degree to our students.”

An internal program development team, in collaboration with 25 external partners, has worked over the past two years to consider adding the ecosystems science and stewardship program. This process took into consideration community need, the college’s current academic competencies and the potential for critical local and regional industry partnerships.

The Bachelor of Science in Ecosystems Science and Stewardship builds on the many strengths and expertise of the college’s sustainability, biology, natural resource and geographic information systems faculty and programming. Students will enjoy both a dynamic group of faculty and a curriculum that prepares students with the skills necessary to engage in careers that tackle solutions to the ever-growing climate change crisis.

The new degree will be available for the fall 2022 semester, pending approval by the state and the HLC.