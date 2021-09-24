Colorado public health: Algaecide in Vail Resorts pond water suspected in fish die-off

A dead trout, photographed in Gore Creek on Tuesday. Town of Vail Watershed Education Coordinator Peter Wadden said a die-off event affecting 1,500 feet of stream in Vail killed trout as big as 16 inches.

Peter Wadden/Town of Vail

An algaecide which was toxic to fish entered Mill Creek this week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has learned based on discussions with Vail Resorts.

A count of 120 dead fish was recorded by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials on Tuesday in Mill Creek and Gore Creek in Vail, where a spill was reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment by Vail Resorts.

MaryAnn Nason with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said on Friday that health concerns should be minimal, however, “if you’re still concerned and want to be extra cautious, we recommend not letting children play in the water or allowing dogs to drink the water for a couple more days.”

The department is currently in Vail inspecting Mill Creek and Gore Creek to determine if there are possible violations of the Colorado Water Quality Control Act, Nason said.

The department coordinated with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to provide the initial investigation on Tuesday. Friday’s inspection is a follow-up to that effort, Nason said.

Fish surrounded

On Monday, Vail Resorts was contacted by the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, which had noticed an abnormally high water demand in the core Vail area over the weekend.

The water and sanitation district had narrowed down the high water use to a storage tank at Golden Peak. The major customer user from that tank is Vail Resorts for its snowmaking system, which, according to a memo from the town of Vail’s Environmental Sustainability Department, is not usually online until Oct. 1.

Vail Resorts, according to the memo, discovered that a few isolation valves on their snowmaking setup had been left open since March. Maintenance had been performed on the snowmaking system on Friday, Sept. 17, which required the drain line to be opened to do main repair work.

On Monday, the valves for the snowmaking setup were shut, which stopped the discharge of water to Mill Creek.

A blue tint was observed in Gore Creek by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the town of Vail on Tuesday. The creek is being tested for toxicity after fish and algae were found dead.

Peter Wadden/Town of Vail

The discharged water was blue-grey in color and bugs and algae had been killed in the affected 1,500 feet of creek in addition to fish. Common algaecides contain copper sulfate, which is blue in color and can be toxic to fish.

“Based on discussions with Vail Resorts, we learned that the spilled water to the river is a combination of potable water and pond water with algaecide, which in this case was toxic to fish given the dead fish,” Nason said. “While events that lead to fish kills are an immediate concern, dead fish doesn’t always mean there is an urgent public health threat.”

The fish were surrounded by high levels of the spilled and contaminated water, Nason said.

But for people or dogs playing near or in this area, Nason said the risk of health impacts are expected to be low “because much of that spilled water has been washed away and diluted as it moves downstream — otherwise we would be seeing many more dead fish downstream.”