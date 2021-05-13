Comedian Rob Schneider bringing the laughs to the Vilar Performing Arts Center July 15

Rob Schneider brings his stand-up show to the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek on July 15. The intimate, reduced-capacity shows take place at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Julia Juzmenko McKim / Special to the Daily

Former “Saturday Night Live” veteran Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, screenwriter and director. But it’s his hilarious comedy — be it delivered on the stage, in films or on television — that has likely garnered the most fans over the years. He brings his stand-up show to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on July 15. The intimate, reduced-capacity shows take place at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Laughing together has been in short supply the last year,” the announcement of the show said on Thursday. “The VPAC looks forward to kicking off the summer season with some laughs courtesy of Schneider.”

Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now at 970-845-8497 and http://www.vilarpac.org . The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village at 68 Avondale Lane.

In August, Schneider released his first Netflix comedy special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.” The special was filmed in February and gives viewers a look at Schneider’s family and personal life with his wife, former Mexican model Patricia Maya Schneider, and their two young daughters, Miranda and Madeline. Schneider’s older daughter, singer Elle King, even makes an appearance at the end of the special during a surprise duet performance.

Schneider’s father was Jewish and his mother was Catholic; he’s of Filipino and Caucasian descent. This mixed heritage has been a common theme in his comedy acts through the years. Schneider has been working in stand-up comedy since he was a teenager. After opening for Dennis Miller, he landed a spot on HBO’s “13th Annual Young Comedians” special, which opened the door to working as a writer for SNL in the late 1980s. Schneider soon transitioned from writing to being a cast member alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley. He was nominated for an Emmy three times for his work with SNL.

After his time with SNL, Schneider went on to a successful career in film and television. He has become very well-known from his starring roles in “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Animal,” “The Hot Chick” and “The Benchwarmers.” He’s also been in roles as a supporting actor in comedy favorites “Big Daddy,” “Grownups,” “The Longest Yard,” “50 First Dates,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,” “Beverly Hills Hillbillies” and “The Waterboy.”

Beginning in 2010, Schneider returned to his roots with an international stand-up tour that has continued since, including numerous national shows in 2020.

“I just want to give somebody something fun so they can just turn off all the stress, turn off the pressures of their own lives and just laugh,” Schneider told the Ventura County Reporter in August 2020.

The show is recommended for mature audiences.