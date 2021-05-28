Cordillera breaks ground for Athletic Center expansion

Members of the Cordillera Property Owners Association break ground on an expansion of the Athletic Center at Cordillera on Monday.

Special to the Daily

In a groundbreaking ceremony on May 24, the Cordillera Property Owners Association announced a highly anticipated enhancement to one of its core community amenities – the Athletic Center at Cordillera.

Originally constructed in 2000, the 9,517 square foot center will receive a 6,888-square-foot addition and extensive renovation/modernization of the existing building at a projected cost of $7.3 million.

Upon completion in spring 2022, the state-of-the art, 16,405 square foot facility will boast expanded cardio, weight rooms and furnishings, a new yoga studio, a new outdoor spa, a fully renovated salt water indoor swimming center, expanded outdoor recreational and exercise venues and extensive landscaping improvements. From nearly every room, residents will enjoy expansive mountain views from an elevation of 8550 feet.

“We’re excited for shovels to go into the ground,” said Becca Young, the lifestyle director for the property owners association.

The expansion is the product of homeowner surveys, Cordillera community meetings, and the Athletic Center project work group which together prioritized the remodel as the amenity of first choice for enhancement and expansion in Cordillera.

“The ACC project is supported by conservative financial planning that will allow delivery of this new project without any special assessment to Cordillera homeowners,” CPOA board president Mike Grier said. Primary funding is provided from Cordillera’s real estate transfer assessments, generated from the sale of homes, which accelerated in part as an unexpected by-product of Covid-forced workplace closures.

Henry Reed, principal of Reed Development Group and Cordillera resident, has been involved throughout the planning and pre-development process.

“The Athletic Center has always been a great asset for the community. Working together with input from the community, Vail Valley architects TAB & Associates and RA Nelson Construction, we were able to retain much of the existing structure while opening up those spaces towards expansive views and sunlight and create significant interior improvements,” he said. As owner’s representative for construction, Reed will manage all aspects of the construction, schedule, and budget on behalf of the property owner’s association.