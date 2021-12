Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County from Gypsum to the Roaring Fork Valley is now closed for the remainder of the winter season from mile marker 2.5 in Gypsum to mile marker 12.5. The road will reopen in April 2022 or when conditions allow.

An announcement will be made when Cottonwood Pass is set to reopen. For more information, contact the Eagle County Road & Bridge Department at 970-328-3540 or at road@eaglecounty.us .