Cottonwood Pass road closure scheduled for April 1

Cottonwood Pass Road will be closed beginning Friday, April 1 to replace the existing bridge structure over Gypsum Creek. The closure is anticipated to remain in effect until Thursday, June 30.

Traffic will be directed to use Daggett Lane to bypass the project location. The designated detour route will be marked with road signs and will not affect the reopening of Cottonwood Pass.

“Gypsum Creek Bridge has been in place for 48 years,” said Rickie Davies, senior staff engineer for Eagle County. “The current structure was found to be classified as ‘Structurally Deficient,’ which means there are elements of the structure that need to be monitored, repaired, or replaced.”

This closure pertains only to the bridge crossing on Cottonwood Pass Road. Cottonwood Pass is currently closed for the winter season and is scheduled to reopen in April or May, conditions permitting.

Gypsum Creek Bridge is located at 971 Cottonwood Pass Road. Individuals can view the detour route online .

The repair of this bridge is at the direction of the Eagle County Engineering Department along with contractor Ewing Trucking and Construction LLC.

Any questions pertaining to the project should be directed to the project engineer, Rickie Davies at richard.davies@eaglecounty.us .