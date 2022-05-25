County offices, landfill closed for Memorial Day

Eagle County offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices and landfill and related facilities, will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. The Eagle County landfill will open at 6:30 a.m. on May 31.

Emergency services are always available by calling 911. The Sheriff’s Office phone number is 970-328-8500 for non-emergencies. ECO Transit bus routes will operate regular schedules, and the Road & Bridge Department will be on call in cases of emergency at 970-479-2200.

On Memorial Day at 2 p.m., the Freedom Park Memorial Committee and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10721 will conduct the 18th annual public ceremony in memory of all veterans of the Armed Forces and Emergency Response Agencies from Eagle County who have died in the line of duty. The ceremony will be held at the Freedom Park Memorial near the flagpole in Edwards, three blocks off Interstate 70 Exit 163 on Miller Ranch Road on the west side of the pond.

Highlights of the ceremony include a color guard composed of local veterans, patriotic music arranged and performed by Michelle Cohn Levy, and a performance by the Battle Mountain High School Varsity Drum Line. The ceremony will also include a reading of the names of Eagle County military and emergency responders who have perished in the line of duty. For more information, contact Pat Hammon at pat.hammon@eaglecounty.us .

There will be also be a Memorial Day Service at Tennessee Pass at the 10th Mountain Division Memorial at 11 a.m.