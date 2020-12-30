COVID-19 testing appointments for Eagle County residents available online

Vail Health and Colorado Mountain Medical have revamped their scheduling process for all COVID-19 testing sites, providing easier, more convenient options for patients. For patients seeking a COVID-19 test without seeing a provider, self-scheduling is available online at http://www.vailhealth.org/covidscheduling.

Patients are able to schedule an appointment at one of the four testing locations: Avon, Vail, Gypsum and Breckenridge. Testing requests are no longer being accepted via email. Please note, tests are available for those ages five years and older.

“Our goal in creating this new online patient appointment portal is to allow patients more efficient methods of booking an appointment, while also allowing our staff the ability to focus more on patient care and experience,” said Shaneis Kehoe, Director of Acute Care and Population Health Management at Vail Health. “Overall, we hope this streamlines the process for our patients and provides them with more control in booking a convenient testing appointment. Testing remains critical in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our mountain communities and managing through this pandemic.”

For additional information regarding COVID-19 testing in Eagle or Summit County, please visit https://www.vailhealth.org/covid-19/testing.