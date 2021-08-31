COVID-19 testing available Wednesday at Eagle Valley High School

Eagle County School District announced Tuesday evening that public health will offer free drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing on Wednesday. The testing will be administered in the Eagle Valley High School south parking lot and is available to all community members.

Testing will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run through 5 p.m. These will be PCR tests with results available within 24 to 48 hours.

“We’re appreciative of the assistance provided by various public health agencies,” said Philip Qualman, superintendent of Eagle County School District. “Testing assists us in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our school communities and helps us continue in-person learning, after school activities, athletics, dances and more.”

Appointments are highly encouraged and can be made here . Testing is optional and is not a requirement for attendance for any Eagle County School District student. Families of students seeking testing are welcome to attend.