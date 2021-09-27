Cow town: Vail’s CureFest brings out cow costumes, gold to raise funds, awareness for childhood cancer
Walk from Lionshead to Vail Village honors Campbell Sullivan
For the Vail Daily
Approximately 50-60 people wore gold or cow costumes Saturday as they walked from Lionshead to Vail Village during Vail’s Second Annual CureFest. The event raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer. Gold is the official color of childhood cancer and Campbell Sullivan loved cows.
After a four year battle with CIC-DUX4 sarcoma, Sullivan died Feb. 22 after suffering a brain hemorrhage brought on by the rare form of cancer. She was 19.
A Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy alumnae, Sullivan founded the SkiFast Foundation for other children with sarcomas, became an advocate for children’s cancer, marched on Washington, D.C. in support of funding for children’s cancer, was named an ambassador for St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Through it all, she never once lost her megawatt smile as she encouraged others.
An avid ski racer, Sullivan kept her passion for the sport thriving in herself and with her teammates. When she was too ill to race or train, she became a coach. When that proved beyond her capabilities, she went to the races to cheer for her teammates. When she couldn’t walk to the races, she was in her wheelchair.
Many attendees at Saturday’s CureFest wore t-shirts with a photograph of Sullivan, whose goal with founding the SkiFast Foundation was to assist and support pediatric cancer patients (18 and younger) with sarcoma cancers by helping them return to the activities they love.
Last year, Sullivan led the march. This year, her friend and fellow alumna Cleo Braun led shouts of cheers such as “kids deserve more than 4” — the percent of cancer research funding that goes to chilhood sarcomas — and “go gold” as the walkers returned the cheer and marched to Vail Village.
At the Lionshead registration, t-shirts, wrist bands and even marmalade jam were for sale to benefit the SkiFast Foundation. Ski racing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin donated race suits, jackets and signed bibs, which will be on auction through mid-October.
Gibby Sullivan, Cambell’s mother, was in Washington D.C. to march at the National CureFest to receive the “Driving Force Award” posthumously in her daughter’s honor. Campbell Sullivan was praised for starting the Vail Curefest and her always wanting to do more for childhood cancer.
To donate to the SkiFast Foundation or purchase merchandise, visit SkiFastFoundation.com or mail SkiFast Foundation C/O Bill Allen, 2224 Green Rush Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.
To bid on Mikaela Shiffrin’s items, please visit her Instagram account.