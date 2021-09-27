Cow town: Vail’s CureFest brings out cow costumes, gold to raise funds, awareness for childhood cancer

Sophie Stocker, Ana Stocker, Addie Sullivan, Brie Richards and Will Flaherty dress up in cow costumes to honor Campbell Sullivan at Saturday’s Vail CureFest.

Courtesy photo

Approximately 50-60 people wore gold or cow costumes Saturday as they walked from Lionshead to Vail Village during Vail’s Second Annual CureFest. The event raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer. Gold is the official color of childhood cancer and Campbell Sullivan loved cows.

After a four year battle with CIC-DUX4 sarcoma, Sullivan died Feb. 22 after suffering a brain hemorrhage brought on by the rare form of cancer. She was 19.

A crowd sets out from Lionshead Village at the start of Saturday’s march.

Courtesy photo

A Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy alumnae, Sullivan founded the SkiFast Foundation for other children with sarcomas, became an advocate for children’s cancer, marched on Washington, D.C. in support of funding for children’s cancer, was named an ambassador for St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Through it all, she never once lost her megawatt smile as she encouraged others.

While supporters marched back in Vail, Gibby and Finn Sullivan, Campbell Sullivan’s mother and brother, were in Washington D.C. for the National CureFest. They were there to receive the "Driving Force Award" in Campbell's honor.

Courtesy photo

An avid ski racer, Sullivan kept her passion for the sport thriving in herself and with her teammates. When she was too ill to race or train, she became a coach. When that proved beyond her capabilities, she went to the races to cheer for her teammates. When she couldn’t walk to the races, she was in her wheelchair.

Participants in Saturday’s Vail CureFest march pose for a photo Saturday in Lionshead Village.

Courtesy photo

Many attendees at Saturday’s CureFest wore t-shirts with a photograph of Sullivan, whose goal with founding the SkiFast Foundation was to assist and support pediatric cancer patients (18 and younger) with sarcoma cancers by helping them return to the activities they love.

Last year, Sullivan led the march. This year, her friend and fellow alumna Cleo Braun led shouts of cheers such as “kids deserve more than 4” — the percent of cancer research funding that goes to chilhood sarcomas — and “go gold” as the walkers returned the cheer and marched to Vail Village.

From left, some of Campbell Sullivan’s classmates from the Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy: Reece Bell, Ainsley Proffit, Cleo Braun, Aspen (dog) Kaitlyn Harsch, Caroline Jones and Maddox Gayer.

Courtesy photo

At the Lionshead registration, t-shirts, wrist bands and even marmalade jam were for sale to benefit the SkiFast Foundation. Ski racing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin donated race suits, jackets and signed bibs, which will be on auction through mid-October.

Gibby Sullivan, Cambell’s mother, was in Washington D.C. to march at the National CureFest to receive the “Driving Force Award” posthumously in her daughter’s honor. Campbell Sullivan was praised for starting the Vail Curefest and her always wanting to do more for childhood cancer.

Elena Jones encourages people to bid on Mikaela Shiffrin's auction items at Saturday’s CureFest in Lionshead Village. The items will be on auction through mid-October.

Courtesy photo

To donate to the SkiFast Foundation or purchase merchandise, visit SkiFastFoundation.com or mail SkiFast Foundation C/O Bill Allen, 2224 Green Rush Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

To bid on Mikaela Shiffrin’s items, please visit her Instagram account .