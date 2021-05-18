Death Cab for Cutie to play Vail’s Ford Amphitheater

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie performs on Day 2 of the 2019 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Dover, Del.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie will play a Sept. 11 show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, adding another big name to the summer concert calendar.

Formed in Bellingham, Washington, in 1997, Death Cab for Cutie (or Death Cab, for short) is composed of founding frontman Ben Gibbard and bassist Nick Harmer, along with drummer Jason McGerr, guitarist Dave Depper, and keyboardist Zac Rae. The band’s popularity exploded after the release of 2003’s “Transatlanticism.” Death Cab’s rise to fame is decorated with eight Grammy nominations, including Best Rock Song (“I Will Possess Your Heart”), Best Rock Album (“Kintsugi”) and three nominations for Best Alternative Music Album.

“For a band in its third decade… Death Cab hasn’t lost its gift for pairing Gibbard’s soft ruminations with propulsive arrangements that know just when to sparkle and sway,” NPR Music recently said of the band. “But even more importantly, Gibbard himself still sings with a sense of purpose, keenly articulating a distinct swirl of nostalgia, loss and hope for new beginnings.”

The announcement comes with great excitement for concert-goers and promoters alike, who have craved live entertainment and big-name bands throughout a pandemic year.

“This concert is a extremely exciting booking for our intimate outdoor venue, and it is yet another sign that our continued partnership with AEG Presents is helping bring a diverse range of headliner concerts to our community,” said Tom Boyd, director of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. MST at grfavail.com .