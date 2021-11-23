Debating whether to vaccinate your kids against COVID? Here are some things to know.

Jill Holm-Denoma, left, holds her nearly 6-year-old son, Tyler, as he receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Emily Cole, a registered nurse at National Jewish Health, during the pediatric vaccine rollout Wedneasday, Nov. 3, 2021, in east Denver. Several dozen children were the first in the Mile High City to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus.

David Zalubowski/AP

As the latest phase in Colorado’s COVID vaccination campaign rolls forward, about 17% of kids ages 5-11 have received at least a first dose.

Those numbers are increasing daily as more parents snap up appointments now that federal regulators have given the green light to COVID vaccinations in kids as young as 5. But doctors say they are also encountering plenty of parents who are hesitant to vaccinate their children, citing concerns about known and unknown side effects.

National polling shows that about 35% of parents say they either won’t get their 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated or will do so only if it’s required. That percentage appears to be growing. Meanwhile, around 33% of parents say they want to wait and see.

Pediatricians say the data overwhelmingly supports vaccination, which they say will provide a benefit to both the kids getting the shots and to the community as a whole.

