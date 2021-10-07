Decision (again) delayed for Edwards RiverPark project





For the second time since it was proposed, on Thursday the Edwards RiverPark proposal was headed toward a final decision when the development team made a last minute request to table the file for retooling.

However, this time around the anticipated changes will be more limited, as will be the schedule. The commissioners are scheduled to resume their Edwards RiverPark review on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

During a nearly 90-minute discussion as the commissioners debated the proposal, much of their discussion centered on a central idea — Do the public benefits offered as part of the Edwards RiverPark plan outweigh the development impacts? When the discussion tone indicated that at least two of the commissioners believed the answer was no, project planner Dominic Mauriello offered an additional enticement — an offer to place a requirement on 170 of the 340 free market residential units mandating resident-only occupancy.

The commissioners noted that offer was worth consideration, but didn’t jump to accept it.

“What we don’t want to do is negotiate from the dais,” said Commissioner Matt Scherr.

But the commissioners also noted that if they tabled the file and the developer comes forward with a new proposal, public comment will also be reopened. That sets the scene for another round of discussion in two weeks.

This story will be updated.

This story will be updated.