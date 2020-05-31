Demonstration for George Floyd in Vail Village scheduled for Sunday morning
As protests over police brutality and the death of George Floyd spread across the nation, local organizers are planning a peaceful demonstration of solidarity in Vail Village Sunday morning.
“There will be a peaceful demonstration in Vail Village tomorrow (Sunday) morning to call for an end to police brutality and to stand up against the unjust murder of George Floyd,” organizer Andrew Bare wrote in an e-mail to local media on Saturday night.
People will gather at the 10th Mountain Solider statue near the covered bridge at 11:15 a.m., according to Bare.
“Please come and see how many members of our Vail community are coming together to take a stand against injustice,” Bare wrote.
The death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis sparked national outrage after video showed police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he was handcuffed and complaining that he could not breathe.
Protests over the past week have shut down several major metro areas across the United States. In Denver, protests continued despite a citywide curfew that was implemented over the weekend, asking residents to stay inside after 8:00 p.m.
