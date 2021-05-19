Disaster practice: Crews conduct drill at Eagle County airport to test readiness Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com Firefighters remove pretend victims during a training exercise Wednesday at the Eagle County Regional Airport in Gypsum. The scenario was a plane was landing with smoke and fire. Victims were then assessed based on injury and staged in a triage area. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com Firefighters gear up to participate in the emergency training at the Eagle County Regional Airport Wednesday in Gypsum. More than 10 agencies participated in the training, including multi-county responses. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com Firefighters work to bring pretend victims out and assess injuries during the emergency training at the Eagle County Regional Airport Wednesday in Gypsum. The Federal Aviation Administration requires training every three years. The training was delayed twice due to COVID-19 protocols. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com Vail Fire Department Lt. Josh Hebrew helps stage potential victims of a staged-scenario training exercise Wednesday in Gypsum. Real humans weren't used in the scenario. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com Eagle County Paramedic Jenn Vazquez assesses pretend victims during a training exercise at the Eagle County Regional Airport Wednesday in Gypsum. Victims were separated based on injuries in the triage staging area. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com Support Local JournalismDonate