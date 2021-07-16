Do everything possible to prevent a wildfire, but don’t take ill-advised risks

Fire extinguishers are great tools for the right types of fires and local officials say that list likely doesn’t include wildfires.

Unsplash

Pablo works as an electrician for an Eagle County company and like many of us, he is worried about tinder-dry forest conditions and megafires in the West.

As he was driving to work one day, thinking about the possibility of another large fire striking the area, he happened on a different thought. All fires start small so what if there was a way to hit them as they first start to spark? That simple notion convinced him to start carrying a fire extinguisher in his truck and several of his co-workers are following suit.

Chief Karl Bauer of the Eagle River Fire Protection District applauds Pablo’s motives, but admitted some concerns about his method. While Bauer said he would never discourage someone from having a fire extinguisher on hand, he voiced concerns about average people trying to use a fire extinguisher to put out a wildfire, even a small one.

“Certainly people choose to carry a fire extinguisher for any number of reasons that they may choose,” Bauer said. “But they may be underestimating the size of the fire. And do not underestimate the speed at which these fires can grow ”

“We just want people to be very, very careful and not put themselves in harm’s way,” Bauer continued. “We want people to err on the side of their own safety.”

Using the right tool

Fire extinguishers are portable and easy to use and that makes them a great tool, Bauer continued.

“But like anything, there is an effective way to use it and an ineffective way to use it,” he said. “Using a fire extinguisher on a wildfire may not be effective and it may not be safe. Water may actually be more effective.”

The most effective early response to a wildfire is a 911 call, Bauer said. “”We want people to be very careful about their own safety and call 911. That is the best thing they could do.”

Bauer said residents or motorists are sometimes reluctant to make a call, concerned they may over-dramatize a situation. It is better to make an unnecessary call than to let a fire go unreported, Bauer said. And, he stressed, it is a much safer response than trying to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

“We are trained in how to respond to these emergencies,” Bauer said. “Without training, people tend to underestimate the risk.”

“What we would most prefer is for people to think about the things they could do before a fire starts in the first place,” Bauer added. “Be very careful and be aware of the conditions.”

That awareness means strictly following whatever fire restrictions that have been enacted, Bauer said. For homeowners, Bauer touted the cliché advice that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. There are various sources for homeowners looking to reduce their wildfire risks including Firewise USA through the National Fire Protection Association and other avenues detailed on the Eagle County website .

Bauer stressed he applauds residents who, like Pablo, want to do everything they can to prevent another large wildfire in Eagle County.

“We just want people to be very, very careful,” he said.