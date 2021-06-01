Do the day Adam’s way June 12 in Eagle

Adam Palmer loved getting out on the trails near his home in Eagle and surfing the wave at the Eagle River Park. To celebrate Palmer’s life, his wife, Kalie, said she hopes everyone enjoys a little "Eagle surf and turf" on June 12.

A public celebration of life for Adam Palmer has been scheduled for June 12 in Eagle, with a 10 a.m. service in Eagle Town Park kicking off the all-day event.

Palmer was a longtime Eagle County government employee, Eagle Town Council member, former president of the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition and a board member of Holy Cross Energy.

Adam’s wife, Kalie Palmer, said that after Adam was killed in an avalanche while backcountry skiing on Feb. 1, she wanted to wait until pandemic gathering restrictions were lifted to celebrate his life.

Adam Palmer with his wife, Kalie, and daughters Montana and Savanna. The Palmer family is hosting a community celebration of life on June 12 in Eagle, starting with a 10 a.m. service in Eagle Town Park.

“Adam was great at bringing people together, and this will be in that same spirit,” Kalie said.

Using a popular quote from Adam, Kalie said following the Eagle Town Park portion of the day, she’s hoping everyone enjoys a little “Eagle surf and turf” in the town’s whitewater park and on the local trails.

“Adam’s perfect summer day would be to get outside, ride his bike and go surf the wave, then do something social with family and friends and have a beer at Bonfire,” Kalie said on Wednesday. “It’s not an organized ride, or an organized surf sesh, it’s just an inspiration – here’s how to spend the day Adam’s way.”

A flyer advertising the celebration of life for Adam Palmer on June 12 in Eagle. Adam Palmer’s wife said the community celebration is an informal way “to spend the day Adam’s way.”

Hardscrabble, a band Adam played in, will play at Bonfire Brewing on Saturday night.

The 10 a.m. service in Eagle Town Park, located on Washington Street between 5th and 6th streets in Eagle, will be a “bring your own everything” event, and that includes chairs or a blanket to sit on.

“Think Showdown Town style,” Kalie said, in reference to the town’s summer concert series events which also take place in the park.

Adam Palmer was constantly in motion, whether it was biking, skiing, river surfing or jamming with his band.

Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr, Adam’s friend and colleague, will emcee the service.

Scherr said he got to know Adam in 2003 through the Eagle Valley Alliance for Sustainability.

“I’ve been following in his footsteps,” Scherr said of Adam. “He was the first paid director of that organization, and then when he left to work for the county, I followed him into the role.”

Speakers will share stories of Adam’s life and there will be live music and video, as well as music from Adam’s favorite playlist following the service.

“We’re encouraging people to stay after, if they want, and just be together, we haven’t all been together for so long,” Kalie said. “We all need to be there for each other, and what better way to do that than to do the day, Adam’s way.”