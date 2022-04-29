Duck Pond Fire zone in Gypsum closed by the BLM

The Bureau of Land Management has closed the area affected by the April 16 Duck Pond fire.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River Valley Field Office has issued a closure order for the Duck Pond Fire burn area.

The closure has been issued due to burned trees falling without warning, creating a public safety threat. The agency will be assessing and mitigating hazard trees so they no longer pose a threat to public safety.

“Burned trees become unstable and are likely to have limbs or entire trees fall without warning, creating a very dangerous situation,” Bureau of Land Management Field Manager Larry Sandoval said. “While the closure is in place, the public should stay away from the area. We want to prevent possible injury or death and are working diligently to quickly re-open the area to recreational use.”

The Community River Boat Access and Gypsum campground are included in the closure. All burned lands within the Duck Pond Fire will remain closed while the agency assesses and mitigates hazards. The closure order and map can be found on the Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District website . The bike path, managed by Eagle County, will remain open for public use but the public is asked to not leave the paved path within the burn area.