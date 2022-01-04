Eagle cancels 12th Night bonfire for second straight year

The glow from the 12th Night bonfire lights up Eagle. The community has celebrated 12th Night since 1953.

Ron Wheeler/Courtesy photo

The town of Eagle announced Tuesday afternoon that it is calling off its 12th Night community bonfire for the second straight year. This year’s bonfire was set for Thursday starting at 6 p.m. at Eagle Town Park.

In a news release, the town said it made the move in coordination with the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District due to COVID-19 related staffing and safety concerns. Randel Cohen, division chief for the the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, expressed his concerns to the town and requested the last-minute cancellation.

“We want you to know that our residents and visitors’ safety is our top priority,” he said. “This was a difficult decision to make. Thank you for understanding.”

Eagle began celebrating 12th Night back in 1953. Last year’s cancellation, for similar concerns, was the first time in nearly seven decades that the town had not held its annual Christmas tree bonfire on the traditional 12th day of Christmas.

The glow from the huge Christmas tree bonfire can usually be seen throughout town and the event has become a beloved, low-key community celebration.

Residents may drop off their trees at the Town’s Yard Waste Facility, located at 311 Violet Lane.

The town, in its release, said it “is committed to the residents of Eagle, the business community, and to assisting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.” For more information, go to TownOfEagle.org .