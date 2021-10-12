Eagle council candidate Sarah Parrish in her own words

Sarah Parrish

The Vail Daily is running Q&A’s with the nine candidates running for four seats on the Eagle Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.

Name: Sarah Parrish

Occupation: Realtor

Neighborhood: Downtown Old Eagle

Length of residence in Eagle: Eight years — born and raised in the valley.

Have you served on any other boards or commissions, in Eagle or otherwise? Member of Vail Board of Realtors, Government Affairs Committee member for Vail Board of Realtors





Why do you want this job? We all love living in Eagle! I am looking to be an active community member and participate in the decision-making process in regard to Eagle town matters.

What has the current Eagle Town Council done well? What could it have done better? I would like to compliment the council on pulling together during the tragedy of losing two board members last year. Having not been on the board and active in making tough decisions, I don’t know if I could have done anything better.

If elected, what’s the main thing you’d like to see the council accomplish in the next two or four years? I am looking forward to the council accomplishing a thoughtful and strategic revision of the land use code that aligns with the Strategic Plan the town adopted in 2020. This will help us stimulate and enhance our economy while diversifying housing needs and attracting both visitors and new jobs to our town.

What are your thoughts on the town’s plan for the East Eagle Sub Area? How should the town prioritize land use to attract the kinds of developments that will best support the broader Eagle community in the years to come?

The East Eagle Sub Area is some of the last remaining land we have that will help us attract industry and business integral to the growth of our sales tax base. It will help us diversify our sources of revenue so we can continue to provide a high quality of life to our citizens while ensuring ongoing maintenance and operations of current amenities.

How should the town of Eagle work toward achieving its recently adopted goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030?

I am loving some ideas put forward by past town board members, Adam Palmer and Matt Solomon. Adding [pressure reducing valves] to each home’s water supply would generate electricity and very soon it would also generate revenue. These types of ideas and partnerships with our local utility companies, Holy Cross Electric and Black Hills Energy, will help us reach the adopted goal in an economically responsible way. It also puts us in a position to lead by example without creating undue burden on the residents of the town.