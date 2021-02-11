Eagle County adopts state’s revised COVID-19 risk meter

Eagle County’s COVID-19 risk meter is featuring a new look, reflecting changes made by the state.

Effective Feb. 6, the county adopted COVID-19 Dial 2.0, the newest order from the state. Just as it did previously, the dial determines public health restrictions by county based on disease incidence rate, average positivity, and number of hospitalizations but the new dial incorporates revised metrics for determining a county’s color-coded status and is now based on weekly, instead of bi-weekly, reported data.

Eagle County remains in Level Orange under the new dial. Colorado has experienced a decrease in disease incidence rate over the past four weeks; however, many resort counties with a high volume of visitation remain at higher disease rates. Public health officials continue to reinforce following the Five Commitments of Containment to help continue to reduce the spread of the virus in Eagle County and qualify for the less restrictive Level Yellow.

“We have a lot of hope with the vaccination roll out in Eagle County, but we are asking for everyone’s help to reduce the current disease spread,” said Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “The high rates in Eagle County and other resort communities are still impacting local businesses and schools. We still have several more months of wearing masks, keeping physical distance and limiting large gatherings.These precautions will support our economy and schools by lowering disease spread, while allowing our health system to focus on vaccinations.”

Visit https://covid19.colorado.gov and eaglecountycovid.org for more information.