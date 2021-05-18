Eagle County airport to conduct disaster drill Wednesday

Emergency services will converge at the Eagle County Regional Airport Wednesday, but its only a drill.

Daily file photo

There will be a hullabaloo at the Eagle County Regional Airport Wednesday, but don’t be concerned.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 Eagle County Regional Airport will test its emergency plan response by conducting a full-scale preparedness exercise. The exercise will focus on a simulated aircraft accident and is designed to test the readiness of airport personnel, first responders and coordinating mutual aid agencies in responding to a real-life emergency.

The drill is required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration and is assessed by official evaluators from neighboring airports and mutual aid agencies. These officials provide valuable feedback on the effectiveness of the Airport’s emergency procedures.

Smoke may be visible and emergency equipment will come and go from the airport on Wednesday, but it is all part of the simulated aircraft accident.

“At the Eagle County Regional Airport, we take safety and security very seriously, and drills like this provide a critical stress-test of our emergency management systems,” said David Reid, Director of Aviation. “I’d like to thank everyone who is participating in the exercise for keeping the airport and the community at large safe.”